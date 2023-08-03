Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $329.94. 1,484,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,945. The company has a market cap of $331.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

