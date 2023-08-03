Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DE traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.13. The stock had a trading volume of 630,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,141. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.28 and its 200 day moving average is $400.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

