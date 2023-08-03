Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $122.14 and last traded at $122.44. 685,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,730,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.05.

Specifically, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on A. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

