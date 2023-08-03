Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Raised by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $75,802,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.98. 2,286,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,657. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

