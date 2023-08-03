Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06, Briefing.com reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.35. 3,179,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.20. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 68.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

