Algorand (ALGO) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $838.91 million and $38.95 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,806,965,140 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

