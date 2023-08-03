Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 680 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $373.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,929,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,514,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

