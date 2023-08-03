Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 7.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.10% of NVR worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,666 shares of company stock valued at $57,599,326 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded down $55.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6,248.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,546. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,474.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6,084.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,661.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.