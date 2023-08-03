Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. RH accounts for approximately 1.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.07% of RH worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,510,383,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in RH by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.87.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $11.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.95. 643,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,502. RH has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.04 and its 200 day moving average is $289.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About RH



RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

