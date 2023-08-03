Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,261,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

