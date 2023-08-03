Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,185. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.