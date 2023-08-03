Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 950 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.90. 186,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

