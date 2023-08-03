Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

