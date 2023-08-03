AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.0% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

