Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 477,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 134,176 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

