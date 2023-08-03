Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 477,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 134,176 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
