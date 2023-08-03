AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,707,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 734.0 days.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas stock remained flat at $19.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.