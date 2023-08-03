Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

