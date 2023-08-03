AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 6.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 14,924,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 29,750,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.77.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,202,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock worth $58,340,482 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.