Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.88-$5.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 984,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,861,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,753,000 after acquiring an additional 139,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 151,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.