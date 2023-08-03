American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 16,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 3,801,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,758. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

