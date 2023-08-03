American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

AXP stock opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average of $165.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

