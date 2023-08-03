American International Group, Inc. (AIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

American International Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,040. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in American International Group by 601.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

