AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. AmeriCann has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

