AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.85-11.95 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.36. 1,617,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,736. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average is $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,191,000 after purchasing an additional 324,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

