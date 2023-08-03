Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

ADI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 960,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

