Analyzing Osisko Development (ODV) and The Competition

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Osisko Development to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -2.19 Osisko Development Competitors $1.72 billion -$33.47 million 6.52

Osisko Development’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 719 3069 3869 88 2.43

Osisko Development presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.06%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 244.36%. Given Osisko Development’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -35.18% -7.00% -2.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko Development competitors beat Osisko Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

