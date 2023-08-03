Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANDE traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 307,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,716. Andersons has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $432,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

