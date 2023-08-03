ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.70 million-$473.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.25 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.88 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $11.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.37. 669,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,589. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.35 and a 200-day moving average of $308.84.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.