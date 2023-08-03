AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Shiela Vinczeller Sells 2,000 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.83. The company had a trading volume of 120,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $126.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

