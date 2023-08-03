Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Lessened by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 873,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 887,910 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 3.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $97,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after buying an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after buying an additional 1,649,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

APTV stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,276. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.64.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

