Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5 %

PWR stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.34. 1,348,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.30. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

