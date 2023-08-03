Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.62 Million Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 10,317.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,405 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 2,184,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.13.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

