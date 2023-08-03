Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $507,000 Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,697,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,054,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,674,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,564,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,670,520. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.