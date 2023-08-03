Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 201,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,338. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

