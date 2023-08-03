Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.56. 24,148,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,376,920. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.