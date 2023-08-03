Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,247 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,702. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

