Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 639 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.85. 2,441,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

