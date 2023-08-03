Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock remained flat at $29.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

