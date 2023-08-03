Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company's stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 1,869 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

