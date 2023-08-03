Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.21–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.65 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.12. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 856,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 276,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 499,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 893,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 203,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 34.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 284,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.