Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.51- EPS.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 9.7 %

AZPN stock traded up $17.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.22. The stock had a trading volume of 536,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,572. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

