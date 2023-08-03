Atlanta Braves (BATRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after buying an additional 214,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 794,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.