Atlantic Securities Upgrades The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $351.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $330.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $351.10 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.45 and its 200-day moving average is $337.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock worth $658,812,462 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

