Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 404.13% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $222.67. 493,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,816. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average is $199.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Insider Activity

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 171,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,522.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.