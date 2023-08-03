Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 621,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,714. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.93%.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 906,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Avista by 2,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 511,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

