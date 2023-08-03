Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.
NYSE:AVA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 621,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,714. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.93%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 906,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Avista by 2,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 511,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
