Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,715,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,503,000 after acquiring an additional 410,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 488,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

