B. Riley Weighs in on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.58. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

