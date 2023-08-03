B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 10,280,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 171,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

