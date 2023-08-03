Bank of Marin Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 1.4% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $467.50. 449,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

