Bank of Marin Sells 185 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

